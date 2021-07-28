Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $495.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.