Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

