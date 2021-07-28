Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.77 Million Stock Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,816 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 71.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

