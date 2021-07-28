HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,351,000 after purchasing an additional 985,934 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 87,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 68,692 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 194,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

