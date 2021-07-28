HRT Financial LP Makes New $377,000 Investment in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

