Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,486 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

