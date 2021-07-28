Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stake Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Mercury Systems worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.