Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 233,000 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of BTRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

In other news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

