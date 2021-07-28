77,670 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

