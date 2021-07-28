133,522 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 149.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

