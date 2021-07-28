Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.03% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $22,309,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,569,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,100,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFAC stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

