Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,121 shares of company stock worth $574,580 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

