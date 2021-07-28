Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canfor (CFP)

Canfor (TSE: CFP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/26/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00.
- 6/9/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CFP stock opened at C$24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Canfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
