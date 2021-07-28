Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canfor (CFP)

Canfor (TSE: CFP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

6/9/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Canfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

