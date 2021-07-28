Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

NYSE:WHR opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.10. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $159.75 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

