Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of RGR stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $43,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,635. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.