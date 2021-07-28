Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $864.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

