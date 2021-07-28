71,140 Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,166,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,760,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,371,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

