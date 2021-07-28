3,807 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,825,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,752,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,357,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.78. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

