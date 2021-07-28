Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIT opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

