Man Group plc Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,308 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 677,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 659,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

