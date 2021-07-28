Jane Street Group LLC Invests $662,000 in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHIC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

PHIC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

