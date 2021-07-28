Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 974,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Niu Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.