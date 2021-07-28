Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $488,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury General by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercury General by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercury General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

