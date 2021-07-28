211 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

