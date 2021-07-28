Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 552.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLBR opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.