PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,145.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $3,145.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,865.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.35 or 0.05752749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.55 or 0.01295743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00126501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00570918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00338977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00262000 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,480,900 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.