Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

