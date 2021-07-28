Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.