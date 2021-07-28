4,800 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.