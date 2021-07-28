Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

