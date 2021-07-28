Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $244.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

