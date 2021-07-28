Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,888 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $21,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $932,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

