Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 609,561 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.