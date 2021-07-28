Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVE stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 3.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

