$0.37 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

