$0.37 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.