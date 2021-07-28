Axcella Health (AXLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Axcella Health to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Axcella Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AXLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

