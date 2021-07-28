Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

NYSE:RS opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $97.31 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

