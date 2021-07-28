Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRX stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

