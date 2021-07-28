Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Expands By 633.3%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.53. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.61.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%.
PBSFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.