Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Expands By 633.3%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.53. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

PBSFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

