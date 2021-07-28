The AES Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

The AES has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The AES has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The AES to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The AES has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

