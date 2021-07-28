US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73.
About US Nuclear
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.