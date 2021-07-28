US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron and Overhoff segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.