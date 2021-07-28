Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

CASY opened at $196.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.72. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $157.05 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

