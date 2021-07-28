Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
CASY opened at $196.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.72. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $157.05 and a 1-year high of $229.18.
In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
