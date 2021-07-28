The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

The Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IPG stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

