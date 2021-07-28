Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $993.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 277,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.