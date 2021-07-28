TheStreet Lowers PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) to C+

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

