Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

