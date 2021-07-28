Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $373,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth $615,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 17.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

GCI opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

