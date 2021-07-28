CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 162.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $391.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

