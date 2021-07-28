Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 895,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $426.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.