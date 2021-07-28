Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,898 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Darden Restaurants worth $104,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 227.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $153,619,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 29.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.